Man who allegedly killed couple in Phoenix killed in shootout with Kansas police; woman hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly shot and killed two adults in south Phoenix on Sunday has been killed after being involved in a shootout with Kansas Police on Monday morning. The woman reportedly involved in the shooting has been hospitalized in critical condition.

On Sunday, just after 1 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a call about an injured person in a south Phoenix neighborhood near Warner Street and Broadway Road. Officers arrived and found two adults, later identified as 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble, with gunshot wounds dead at the scene. The couple’s two young children were found inside the house uninjured.

Investigators learned that a man and a woman were suspected of being involved in the shooting and were tracked out of state. Clark County Sheriff’s Office found the couple around 9 a.m. on Monday and tried to stop the vehicle. WIBW 13 reports that a pursuit then began between the suspect’s car and Clark County deputies, Ford County deputies, and the Kansas Highway Patrol, which ended in Dodge City.

The car was stopped by law enforcement near Highway 50 and 113 Road, and that’s when the shootout happened. The male suspect was shot and killed by officers at the scene, and the female suspect involved has been hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Two deputies with Ford County Sheriff’s Office were injured in the officer-involved shooting, and one was taken from the scene to a hospital. A deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was shot and is in critical condition as well. The identities of the suspects and injured officers have not been released.

