Kansas State University brings staff, students to Topeka on Monday

Kansas State University President Richard Linton spoke at a community open forum Monday morning...
Kansas State University President Richard Linton spoke at a community open forum Monday morning at the Kansas Health Institute, 214 S.W. 8th Ave. in Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University was painting Topeka purple on Monday.

Staff members and students came over to the capital city from Manhattan for a series of meetings and events, geared to increasing the university’s presence in Topeka and Shawnee County.

Activities got underway at 8:15 a.m. Monday with a community open forum at the Kansas Health Institute.

Speakers included Kansas State University President Richard Linton, along with students Tyler Burns and Mackenzie Waggoner.

Burns and Waggoner are Kansas State juniors from Topeka. Burns graduated in 2020 from Topeka High School. Waggoner graduated in 2020 from Shawnee Heights High School.

Both said they were drawn to Kansas State in large part because of its “family atmosphere” as well as the way faculty and staff members worked with students.

Linton said that as a Land Grant institution, Kansas State is actively seeking to be connected with various communities across the Sunflower State.

Linton said a program known as “Connected Cats” is student-driven and is a way for the university to engage with people across Kansas.

Following the community open forum, Linton and other Kansas State University representatives were scheduled to attend a series of other events in Topeka, including: a meeting of the recently launched K-State 105 business-advancement initiative with GO Topeka leaders; a luncheon panel addressing teacher shortages across Kansas; a meeting with the Mobile Access Partnership that combats homelessness in Topeka; sorting and repacking food at Harvesters Community Food Network; and the “Calling all ‘Cats” event for prospective students and their families.

