Kansas moves to No. 9 in the AP Poll

By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball has fallen from No. 2 to No. 9 in this week’s AP Poll after suffering two straight losses.

The Jayhawks fell 83-82 in overtime against then No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, then lost 83-60 to then No. 14 TCU on Saturday.

KU is now the second highest ranked Big 12 team in the AP Poll, coming in only behind No. 5 Kansas State.

The No. 9 Jayhawks will look to bounce back on Monday night in Waco against No. 17 Baylor.

Also representing the Big 12 in this week’s poll is Kansas State (No. 5), Texas (No. 10), TCU (No. 11), Iowa State (No. 12), and Baylor (No. 17).

