K-State cracks the top 5 for the first time since 2010

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball has broken into the AP Top 5 for the first time since December, 2010, coming in at No. 5 this week.

The No. 5 Wildcats are fresh off two straight wins at Bramlage Coliseum, taking down then No. 2 Kansas 83-82 in overtime on Tuesday, and Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday.

The program has never been ranked higher than No. 4, which happened in November, 2010.

Jerome Tang’s squad is currently sitting atop the Big 12 at 6-1 in conference play, 17-2 on the season. That’s the best start to a season for the program since 1961-62.

They’ll look to win their third straight against No. 12 Iowa State on the road on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Also representing the Big 12 in this week’s poll is Kansas (No. 9), Texas (No. 10), TCU (No. 11), Iowa State (No. 12), and Baylor (No. 17).

