K-State cracks the top 5 for the first time since 2010

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) blocks a shot from Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) blocks a shot from Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon (23) as Kansas State's Ismael Massoud, left, also defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball has broken into the AP Top 5 for the first time since December, 2010, coming in at No. 5 this week.

The No. 5 Wildcats are fresh off two straight wins at Bramlage Coliseum, taking down then No. 2 Kansas 83-82 in overtime on Tuesday, and Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday.

The program has never been ranked higher than No. 4, which happened in November, 2010.

Jerome Tang’s squad is currently sitting atop the Big 12 at 6-1 in conference play, 17-2 on the season. That’s the best start to a season for the program since 1961-62.

They’ll look to win their third straight against No. 12 Iowa State on the road on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

Also representing the Big 12 in this week’s poll is Kansas (No. 9), Texas (No. 10), TCU (No. 11), Iowa State (No. 12), and Baylor (No. 17).

