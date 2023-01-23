Historic Lecompton kicks off new program series

The 2023 Bleeding Kansas series kicks off 2 p.m. Jan. 29, continuing Sundays through March 5 at Constitution Hall.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Historic Lecompton is gearing up for six weeks of programs, getting you in touch with the territorial war and Civil War-era history of the area.

Tim Rues, site administrator for Constitution Hall State Historic Site, visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the 2023 Bleeding Kansas program series. The series features six weeks of talks and dramatic interpretations focusing on the area’s history from 1854-1865. Watch the interview to hear Tim describe why what happened in Kansas during this timeframe was critical to the nation’s history.

The programs begin at 2 p.m. each Sunday, starting Jan. 29 through March 5. They’re held at Constitution Hall State Historic Site, 319 Elmore St., Lecompton. A suggested donation of $3 is requested.

You can find the list of program topics at www.lecomptonkansas.com or the “Historic Lecompton” page on Facebook.

