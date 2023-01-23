Hiawatha traffic stop leads to arrests and meth seizure

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two arrests were made during a Hiawatha traffic stop after the driver was charged with driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and the passenger possessed approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:23 a.m. on January 21, 2023, a Brown County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in Hiawatha on a vehicle that failed to turn on its headlights while driving.

Upon interdiction with the driver, Elizabeth Rose, 39, of Hiawatha, was arrested on the charge of driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license.

The passenger, Travis Rusche, 39, of Humboldt, Nebraska, was also arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Meth

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession with Intent to Distribute

No Drug Tax Stamp

A $15,000 Nemaha County Probation Violation Warrant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.