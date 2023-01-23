GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters killed in a Topeka arson.

The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the fundraiser had raised just over $4,000 of its $30,000 goal.

Officials were called to a home in the 900 block of SW Warren Ave. around 5 a.m. on Friday with reports of a fire. When officials arrived, they found that the three had perished in the blaze that had allegedly been intentionally set by Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton.

Tyler remains behind bars in Shawnee Co. on murder in the first degree, aggravated arson and aggravated child endangerment with no bond listed.

