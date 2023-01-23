Gas prices continue to rise nearly 15 cents in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas has risen to nearly 15 cents more than it was at the same time a week ago.

AAA indicates on Monday, Jan. 23, that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas sits at $3.05. Compared to a week ago, that is 14 cents more and from a month ago it is a 29-cent difference. Compared to the same day in 2022, it is one cent less per gallon of gas.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of diesel currently runs at $4.05 which is about 5 cents more than a week ago and 3 cents less than the same day in December. Compared to a year ago, diesel owners are paying about 72 cents more at the pump.

AAA also noted that the average price is still about $1.62 less for a gallon of unleaded than it was when it broke records in June. Diesel costs about $1.29 less than it did at its June height.

Regionally, AAA said those in the Wichita area will see an average of $2.99 for unleaded and $3.91 for diesel. Kansas City area residents will see an average of $3.01 at the pump for unleaded and $4.01 for diesel. Those in Lawrence will see an average of $3.05 for unleaded and $3.94 for diesel. Topekans will see about $3.10 for unleaded and $4.02 for diesel. In Manhattan, residents will see an average of $3.15 for unleaded and $4.10 for diesel.

In the Topeka area, GasBuddy.com indicates that the cheapest gas could be found at Phillips 66 on U.S. 25 in Silver Lake, the Valero on NW Tyler St., the Gas and Shop on NW Topeka Blvd., and the Phillips 66 on SE I-70 in Tecumseh for $2.99. In the Manhattan area, the cheapest gas was listed at the Short Stop on Highway 24 in St. Marys, the Short Stop in K-99 in Westmoreland and the Short Stop on Highway 24 in Wamego. In the Emporia area, the cheapest gas was listed at the BP on E. 6th Ave. in Emporia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.