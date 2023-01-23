Gas prices continue to rise nearly 15 cents in Kansas

FILE
FILE(Aiden Greco)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas has risen to nearly 15 cents more than it was at the same time a week ago.

AAA indicates on Monday, Jan. 23, that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas sits at $3.05. Compared to a week ago, that is 14 cents more and from a month ago it is a 29-cent difference. Compared to the same day in 2022, it is one cent less per gallon of gas.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of diesel currently runs at $4.05 which is about 5 cents more than a week ago and 3 cents less than the same day in December. Compared to a year ago, diesel owners are paying about 72 cents more at the pump.

AAA also noted that the average price is still about $1.62 less for a gallon of unleaded than it was when it broke records in June. Diesel costs about $1.29 less than it did at its June height.

Regionally, AAA said those in the Wichita area will see an average of $2.99 for unleaded and $3.91 for diesel. Kansas City area residents will see an average of $3.01 at the pump for unleaded and $4.01 for diesel. Those in Lawrence will see an average of $3.05 for unleaded and $3.94 for diesel. Topekans will see about $3.10 for unleaded and $4.02 for diesel. In Manhattan, residents will see an average of $3.15 for unleaded and $4.10 for diesel.

In the Topeka area, GasBuddy.com indicates that the cheapest gas could be found at Phillips 66 on U.S. 25 in Silver Lake, the Valero on NW Tyler St., the Gas and Shop on NW Topeka Blvd., and the Phillips 66 on SE I-70 in Tecumseh for $2.99. In the Manhattan area, the cheapest gas was listed at the Short Stop on Highway 24 in St. Marys, the Short Stop in K-99 in Westmoreland and the Short Stop on Highway 24 in Wamego. In the Emporia area, the cheapest gas was listed at the BP on E. 6th Ave. in Emporia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

FILE
Manhole replacement to close Topeka road for 2 weeks
Midday in Kansas
Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
Kansas State University President Richard Linton spoke at a community open forum Monday morning...
Kansas State University brings staff, students to Topeka on Monday