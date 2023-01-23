Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

Kansas Game Wardens investigate a box filled with a handful of dead ducks left by hunters on...
Kansas Game Wardens investigate a box filled with a handful of dead ducks left by hunters on Jan. 23, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.

Officials said a handful of ducks were reported after they had been harvested, thrown into a box, and disposed of on the side of the road near 43rd and Clare Rd. in Shawnee.

For more information about hunting waterfowl in Kansas, click HERE.

