Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Authorities search for motive in Lunar New Year massacre
Kansas State University President Richard Linton spoke at a community open forum Monday morning...
Kansas State University brings staff, students to Topeka on Monday
John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
FILE
Kansas lawmakers introduce bills to bar social media censorship