Evergy encourages those in need to apply for LIEAP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast has plenty of cold weather ahead, and if you need help paying your utility bills, you may be able to find it through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

Alison Lee, a senior customer affairs advisor for Evergy, visited Eye on NE Kansas to go over who qualifies for LIEAP and how to apply.

The program, through the KS Dept. for Children and Families, allows households earning up to 150 percent of the poverty level to apply for assistance with utility bills. Evergy assists with community events that help people through the application process. Lee encouraged people to apply early, because it is a limited pool of money and it can take up to 45 days to get a response.

The deadline to apply for LIEAP is 5 p.m. March 31. People may apply online at evergy.com/financialassistance or dcf.ks.gov.

In-person LIEAP assistance will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at NE KS Catholic Charities, 234 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

