Evergy encourages those in need to apply for LIEAP

Applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program are open until March 31.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast has plenty of cold weather ahead, and if you need help paying your utility bills, you may be able to find it through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

Alison Lee, a senior customer affairs advisor for Evergy, visited Eye on NE Kansas to go over who qualifies for LIEAP and how to apply.

The program, through the KS Dept. for Children and Families, allows households earning up to 150 percent of the poverty level to apply for assistance with utility bills. Evergy assists with community events that help people through the application process. Lee encouraged people to apply early, because it is a limited pool of money and it can take up to 45 days to get a response.

The deadline to apply for LIEAP is 5 p.m. March 31. People may apply online at evergy.com/financialassistance or dcf.ks.gov.

In-person LIEAP assistance will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at NE KS Catholic Charities, 234 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

Latest News

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Kansas senator’s reelection campaign scammed out of $690K
Tim Rues previews the 2023 Bleeding Kansas program series coming to Historic Lecompton.
Historic Lecompton kicks off new program series
Tim Rues previews the 2023 Bleeding Kansas program series coming to Historic Lecompton.
Historic Lecompton kicks off new program series
Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
90% of oil recovered in Washington Co. spill
Live at Five