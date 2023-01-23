Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized

A man in connection with a double homicide of two Phoenix parents ended up involved in a shootout with Kansas law enforcement on Monday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, KS (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and a woman is in the hospital after they were wanted in connection to the murders of two parents in Phoenix and ended up involved in a shootout with Kansas law enforcement on Monday morning, investigators said.

It began when Phoenix police officers were called out to a home near 51st Avenue on Warner Street, which is just north of Broadway Road, just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Ribble shot to death. The couple’s two young children were found inside the house uninjured.

TRENDING: Chandler man kills homeless woman who wouldn’t leave alley, court docs say

Investigators said the man, later identified as 39-year-old Leroy Malone, and the woman involved in the deaths fled out of state. They were tracked down to Kansas.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office found the couple driving a blue Toyota Tundra around 9 a.m. on Monday and tried to stop the truck, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Deputies tried to pull them over, but they drove off, the KBI said, and started a chase. The pair went into Ford County, where Ford County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. Investigators say detectives put down stop sticks to slow down the truck, and the FCSO deputy did a PIT maneuver to force the truck into a ditch.

Then, a shootout happened, and Malone was hit multiple times. He died at the scene. The unidentified woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, in critical condition. Two Ford County Sheriff’s deputies were shot. One was taken to the Wichita hospital and is in the intensive care unit. The other had minor injuries and was released. A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy was shot twice and is in serious condition at the Wichita hospital, KBI said. A KHP trooper was bit by a police K-9 during the shootout, and he underwent surgery, KBI said. He’s in good condition. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

Latest News

Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of...
K-State calls all cats to Brownstone venue in Topeka to network
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
No. 9 Kansas loses third straight to No. 17 Baylor
Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of...
K-State Calling All Cats