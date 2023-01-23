Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood.

The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell.

Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the house.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

