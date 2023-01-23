Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood.

The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell.

Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the house.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

