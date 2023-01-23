CALLING ALL ARTISTS: Individuals, teams called to create Suffragist memorial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Calling all artists, the League of Women Voters and a statewide committee are in search of the right artist or team to create a memorial dedicated to great Kansas suffragettes.

The League of Women Voters of Kansas has announced that the Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee is in search of professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative original art that will be incorporated as part of a new display at the Kansas State Capitol building.

LWV noted that the Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from its work with the Kansas American Association of University Women, which was formed to celebrate the centennial of the 19th amendment. The group’s goal is to commemorate the Kansas women who had a hand in achieving women’s right to vote.

The League indicated that it wishes the public art to evoke inspiration about Kansas’ past, educate those about important Kansas women and pass on values to the next generation.

After the blessing of the Capital Preservation Committee for a Suffragist Memorial was obtained in 2021, the League said the 2022 state Legislature unanimously approved Senate Bill 479 to authorize a permanent memorial on Statehouse grounds. The Governor signed the bill in April 2022.

According to the League, two possible locations for the mural have been identified on the first floor. Both can be found east of the rotunda. The artist or team will have the choice of placing the artwork on the plaster wall or creating a freestanding memorial for the corner of the area.

The League has encouraged those interested to submit the requested letter and qualifications via email by Feb. 15, 2023. The Committee - with the help of artists identified by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission - will evaluate the applicants and plan to select three to five artists or teams by march 15.

Then, LVW indicated the committee will give each finalist a stipend of $500 to create their proposals for the memorial.

The League noted that the bill also created a dedicated account under the Kansas Treasurer to receive donations to complete the memorial. The goal is set to raise at least $110,000. All donations are tax-deductible and will go only to the creation, installation, and maintenance of the memorial.

To donate, click HERE.

A website has been dedicated to the effort and is under construction, but can be reached HERE.

