90% of oil recovered in Washington Co. spill

MILL CREEK, Kan. (WIBW) - Keystone XL parent company TC Energy says nearly 90 percent of the oil spilt in Washington County has been recovered.

TC Energy says its crews continue to use skimmers and vacuum trucks to complete the cleanup. The company has also installed a temporary above-ground water diversion system at Mill Creek, which it says moves water from upstream around the containment site.

A pipeline leak in early December released about 14,000 barrels of oil into Mill Creek, located about 11 miles south of the Nebraska border.

