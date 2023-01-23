90% of oil recovered in Washington Co. spill

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on December 30, 2023.(TC Energy)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL CREEK, Kan. (WIBW) - Keystone XL parent company TC Energy says nearly 90 percent of the oil spilt in Washington County has been recovered.

TC Energy says its crews continue to use skimmers and vacuum trucks to complete the cleanup. The company has also installed a temporary above-ground water diversion system at Mill Creek, which it says moves water from upstream around the containment site.

A pipeline leak in early December released about 14,000 barrels of oil into Mill Creek, located about 11 miles south of the Nebraska border.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

Latest News

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Kansas senator’s reelection campaign scammed out of $690K
Tim Rues previews the 2023 Bleeding Kansas program series coming to Historic Lecompton.
Historic Lecompton kicks off new program series
Tim Rues previews the 2023 Bleeding Kansas program series coming to Historic Lecompton.
Historic Lecompton kicks off new program series
Live at Five