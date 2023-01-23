2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”

“Shawnee County continues to be a great place for families with school-aged children,” said Trina Goss, GO Topeka’s director of business and talent initiatives. “The fact that we’ve had multiple districts make Niche’s top-10 list for the year is a testament to that! All of our area districts have something great to offer students and their families, and it’s so exciting to see a couple standouts recognized here.”

GTP noted that Auburn Washburn USD 437 was recognized as the fifth-best school system in the Sunflower State. It also ranked 11th out of more than 280 districts for having the best teachers in Kansas and 11th for being one of the best school districts for athletes.

“Auburn Washburn is proud to be recognized again by Niche.com as a top-five school district in the state of Kansas,” said Superintendent Scott McWilliams, of Auburn Washburn USD 437. “Our district is known across the region for its pursuit of excellence and the success of our students. We are thrilled to see the hard work of our staff and teachers acknowledged once again.”

Meanwhile, GTP indicated that Silver Lake USD 372 was recognized as the ninth-best school system in the state. It also ranked third for best teachers in Kansas and 10th for best school districts for athletes.

“Families choose Silver Lake schools knowing that their students will receive an incredible academic and extracurricular experience,” said Brad Womack, Superintendent of Silver Lake USD 372. “We are proud to be recognized by Niche.com as a top-10 school system in Kansas. I am also excited, but not surprised, to see that our educators are ranked No. 3 in the state! The hard work and dedication of our teachers and faculty make our success possible.”

The latest rankings show that Shawnee and Johnson counties are the only two counties to boast more than one top-10 school. Niche features the most comprehensive data available on U.S. schools and neighborhoods and analyzes it each year along with more than 100 million reviews and survey responses to come up with the annual rankings.

“We placed a big emphasis during our last Momentum strategy on developing homegrown talent, which meant further supporting our local school districts as they educated the future leaders of Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, senior vice president of strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Through Momentum 2027, which officially launched this year, we’ll continue to uplift and expand educational opportunities in the area through the plan’s ‘Cradle through Career’ and ‘Access to Opportunity’ objectives. Our community is dedicated to the success of all students, and our area school districts are primary players in fulfilling that mission. Congratulations to those recognized!”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.