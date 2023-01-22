Wellington man jailed after patrol vehicle hit during police chase

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST
SUMNER, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Wellington is behind bars after he allegedly led a police chase that ended when he hit a patrol vehicle that then hit a semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 4.2 on southbound I-35 with reports of a collision that involved a suspect in a police chase and a law enforcement vehicle.

When officials arrived, they said Augustus Hart, 31, of Wellington, had been attempting to evade law enforcement when he lost control of the 2002 Dodge Dakota he was driving and hit a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle.

Following the initial collision, KHP indicated that the unoccupied patrol car hit a passing semi-truck.

KHP noted that Hart was taken to Ascension Via Christi Saint Francis Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The driver of the semi escaped the crash without injury.

Hart was booked into the Sumner Co. Jail after his hospital release.

