Topeka Symphony Orchestra continues ‘Swipe Right’ season at White Concert Hall

By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony Orchestra continued this year’s “Swipe Right Season” concert series Saturday night with a performance at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall.

The musical program “Great Lover” featured age-old love stories that still resonate to this day.

Brett Robinson, executive director of the Topeka Symphony, said “Swipe Right Season” is meant to explore the relationship between love and music.

“It’s music based upon love and throughout the season we are exploring all aspects of love. This is more romantic love, Don Juan sort of theme,” Robison said.

He says the idea of this year’s theme was thought of by the orchestra’s conductor.

“He always tries to find some clever way to market theme. And of course a lot of our patrons are like ‘I have no idea what swipe right is.” But you know it’s just sort of also to reach a younger demographic and at least to make people laugh,” said Robison.

A young artist and high school senior, Alex Brady was presented with an award before the concert.

Brady has already received national acclaim for his flute-playing abilities.

Robison says people have really enjoyed the theme of this year’s concert series.

“People love it, and we love the marketing that our graphic designer has done where it’s old headshots of composers if they were still alive how it would look if they were on a dating app,” Robison said.

The Swipe Right concert series will continue on February 18th at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

To purchase tickets for upcoming concerts, click here.

