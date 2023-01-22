Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home

GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the area of Highway 54 and S. Taylor St. in the City of Gas with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Ethan A. Weide, 19, of Iola, had been eastbound on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Tabatha M. Cox, 38, of La Harpe, had been stopped in the center lane to turn south onto Taylor St.

KHP indicated that Cox failed to yield and hit Weide’s truck on the driver’s side. The crash then caused the truck to leave the road and hit a nearby home.

Officials said Weide and his passenger, Keaton D. Logan, 19, of Gas, were both taken to the Allen County Regional Hospital. Logan sustained suspected serious injuries while Weide sustained suspected minor injuries.

Meanwhile, KHP indicated that Cox was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Two adult passengers and two child passengers in her vehicle all escaped the crash without injury.

