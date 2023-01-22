Sunday night forecast: Cold beginning to the work week, snow chance Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The clouds have been stubborn to go away in East Kansas but we are starting to poke some holes in the cover this afternoon. Temperatures will be cold tonight in the low 20s and upper teens. Monday morning will begin cold with wind chills in the teens and partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny later in the day. West winds Monday will help lift temperatures into the mid 30s where there is snow cover and low 40s where there is less snow cover leftover. Clouds increase once again going into Tuesday ahead of out next chance for snow showers, this time in our southeast viewing area.

Taking Action:

Roads have recovered quite well this afternoon, however any moisture left on the roadways will freeze overnight tonight and may create slick spots for Monday morning. Tuesday’s snow chance is looking like we could see between 1-2 inches of snow mostly southeast of a line from Wichita - Topeka - St. Joseph, MO. Keep checking this as the track may change between now and then.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Comet C/2022 E3: If you are wanting to catch a glimpse of the green comet sometime this week, you may be battling some cloud cover. However, the comet will continue to become more visible in the early morning hours leading up to February 1st and 2nd. Look between the Big and Little Dippers, or near the North Star (handle of Little Dipper). A telescope or binoculars will be helpful but not necessarily needed as the comet will grow brighter each day leading up tot he first of February.

Weather: Monday will be an average January day with temperatures around 40 degrees. Skies will see increasing cloud cover going into the evening and will be mostly cloudy to overcast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday will also be average in the low 40s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Our next chance for snow arrives Tuesday night ending Wednesday morning.

The bets chance for snow Tuesday night will be along I-35/I-335 between Wichita and Topeka and to the southeast of that line. Accumulations could be between 1-2 inches of snow with isolated spots possibly seeing close to 3 inches. The snow will end early Wednesday morning and temperatures Wednesday will be chillier in the mid 30s.

30s are here to stay for Thursday and then we finally warm our temperatures slightly into the mid 40s by Friday and Saturday of next weekend as south winds return. Looking to the start of next week, we could be dealing with a blast of cold air resulting in highs in the 20s and lows in the teens/single digits for next Sunday and Monday. Snow chances look limited for now, but the cold air is becoming more likely as we edge nearer to February.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

