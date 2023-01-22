Sunday forecast: Cloudy and Chilly Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The snow has moved on and temperatures this morning are chilly around freezing along I-335 and much colder towards North-Central Kansas with clouds clearing. Temperatures in North-Central Kansas have dropped into the teens this morning. Central Kansas will see more sun than East Kansas where clouds will be more stubborn to clear this afternoon. We continue to track another chance for snow this time southeast of I-70 for Tuesday night.

Roadways will be slick/snow covered in northern Kansas Sunday morning. Closer to I-70 expect slick spots, but not necessarily widespread. South of I-70 can expect minimal road impacts.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be chilly in the mid 30s for high temperatures with skies cloudy to begin with before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will be light from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. We touch 40 degrees Monday afternoon still hanging onto partly cloudy skies and light west winds. Our next chance for snow arrives late Tuesday into Tuesday night, especially south and east I-335.

Right now, the latest path of our next snow chance looks to cut to the south and will possibly bring a winter storm to Oklahoma. In Northeast Kansas, we appear to be right on the edge of the snow storm with areas north of I-70 this time likely not seeing much of anything Tuesday night. Spots along and southeast of I-335 between Emporia and Topeka will see the best chance for snow, but it is still just a moderate chance.

The weather pattern for the week ahead is also staying on the chillier side during the daytime with temperatures not budging out of the mid to upper 30s. Overnight temperatures are also holding steady each night in the low 20s. Clouds will rule the skies this week with not one day seeing more sun than clouds on the 8-day forecast.

Looking down the road into the early February, several models are hinting at a blast of cold air for the first week of the new month. This is pretty typical for February but know that we may be dealing with another cold air outbreak similar to what we saw the week before Christmas around that time. This will change and is not certain if it’ll come to Kansas this time.

January 21 evening 8-day forecast. (WIBW)

