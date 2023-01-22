Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus.

Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.

The health network indicated that Timothy Bergeron, MBA, MHA, FACHE, will lead the team from the Regional Director, Operations/Hospital Administrator’s chair. he will return to the area where he lived twice with his family during his long military career. He will begin his new role on April 3.

Stormont Vail noted that Bergeron is a U.S. Army Colonel who is in the midst of a transition from his 30-year military career. He has held leadership roles in various Army medical facilities - most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Evans Army Community Hospital in Colorado Springs. He was also COO at Irwin Army Community Hospital from 2015 to 2017 and completed his fellowship at Irwin in 2001.

The health network said Bergeron earned his Master of Healthcare Administration from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonia as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. He also holds a graduate certificate in Global Health Engagement from the Uniform Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.

Stormont Vail also welcomed Tracy Duran as Acute Care Director/Regional Director of Nursing. She has been an integral transition team member at the campus and has a background in acute care operations, regulatory and compliance work, virtual nursing and Emergency Department nursing.

The health network noted that Duran began at Stormont Vail in 2004 as a patient care technician while she worked toward her nursing degree. She joined the organization as an RN in 2008. Her strengths include team building, nursing efficiencies and process improvements organization-wide.

Stormont Vail indicated that Duran earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Baker University School of Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing in Healthcare Administration from MidAmerican Nazarene University. She was also honored as an Ingram’s Magazine Hero in healthcare in nursing in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.