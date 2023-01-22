Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike

Salvation Army thefts
Salvation Army thefts(Emporia Salvation Army Thrift Store)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins.

Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”

Officials indicated they have worked closely with Salvation Army employees to investigate, however, the organization said it would like to reach out to the community.

KVOE reports that the organization has now asked residents to bring their donation items in during business hours. The prior policy allowed for round-the-clock donations in a parking lot just south of the building. The organization’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

If anyone has information about the thefts, they should reach out to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s non-emergency line at 620-343-4225 or the thrift store at 620-343-3166.

