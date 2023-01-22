Salina Police investigate downtown homicide, person of interest in custody

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have a person of interest in custody after a man died following a downtown shooting now dubbed a homicide.

The Salina Police Department says that on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, it received reports of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of S. 10th St.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 35-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to Salina Regional Health Center where he underwent surgery. However, he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

SPD indicated that the case is being investigated as a homicide and a person of interest is currently in police custody. The investigation remains ongoing with the help of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.