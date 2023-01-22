Salina Police investigate downtown homicide, person of interest in custody

FILE
FILE(file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have a person of interest in custody after a man died following a downtown shooting now dubbed a homicide.

The Salina Police Department says that on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, it received reports of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of S. 10th St.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 35-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to Salina Regional Health Center where he underwent surgery. However, he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

SPD indicated that the case is being investigated as a homicide and a person of interest is currently in police custody. The investigation remains ongoing with the help of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police...
TPD identifies woman killed in crash after two police pursuits
Saturday snowfall forecast amounts.
Saturday forecast: Rain and snow comes to Northeast Kansas
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
TPD responds to a hit-and-run at 12th and Gage Jan. 18
TPD arrests hit and run suspect

Latest News

FILE
Paola woman to pay nearly $18K to victims of insurance fraud
FILE -A ribbon cutting is held for the Stormont Vail Flint Hills campus in Junction City.
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
FILE
Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies
FILE
Riley Co. district magistrate judge hopefuls to be interviewed in Manhattan