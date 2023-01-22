Riley Co. district magistrate judge hopefuls to be interviewed in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three hopefuls for an open district magistrate judge position in Riley County will be interviewed in the Riley Co. Courthouse in Manhattan.

Kansas Courts says the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.

The Court noted that the 21st Judicial District includes Riley and Clay counties. The interview schedule is as follows:

  • 9:30 a.m. Joshua Kyle, Manhattan, retired captain, Riley County Police Department
  • 9:50 a.m. Jeremy Larchick, Manhattan, chief of claims and hospital administration, Department of the Army, Fort Riley
  • 10:10 a.m. Christine Smith, Manhattan, contract attorney, Young Williams Child Support Services

Interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Riley Co. Courthouse at 100 Courthouse Plaza, Manhattan, in Room 302.

