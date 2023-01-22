Report: MRI confirms Mahomes suffered high-ankle sprain in win over Jags

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) limps back to the huddle against the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) limps back to the huddle against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans waited with bated breath as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hobbled around Arrowhead Stadium late in the first quarter of Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A hit from Arden Key resulted in the Jaguars defensive end landing on Mahomes’ right ankle, badly hampering the Chiefs star’s ability to play. Mahomes went into the medical tent, pleaded with coaches to allow him to play and later visited the locker room for further medical evaluation before returning to play in the third quarter.

After leading the Chiefs to victory Saturday night, Mahomes underwent an MRI on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The MRI confirmed that Mahomes -- who completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns -- suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s 27-20 win, the Chiefs fifth straight in an AFC Divisional game.

“Nothing more than that,” a source told Schefter regarding whether the Chiefs QB sustained injuries to any other part of his right leg.

Mahomes said on Saturday that he planned to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. On Sunday, he and the Chiefs will figure out which team they’ll be rematching in a playoff battle from last year. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play at 2 p.m. live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police...
TPD identifies woman killed in crash after two police pursuits
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
Saturday snowfall forecast amounts.
Saturday forecast: Rain and snow comes to Northeast Kansas
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

K-State MBB beats Texas Tech 1/21/23
K-State MBB beats Texas Tech 1/21/23
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Chiefs beat Jaguars, advance to 5th straight AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket against the...
Mahomes returns following reported high-ankle sprain injury.
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
No. 13 Kansas State takes down Texas Tech