Paola woman to pay nearly $18K to victims of insurance fraud

PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Paola woman will now pay nearly $18,000 back to the victims of an insurance fraud scheme that defrauded the elderly following her conviction.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that on Thursday, Jan. 19, Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, of Paola, was ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution following convictions of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud.

AG Kobach noted that Rowlett was sentenced in Miami Co. District Court on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of committing a fraudulent insurance act - both felony convictions.

District Court Judge Amy L. Harth said she sentenced Rowlett to pay $10,100 to Colonial Life and Accident Insurance and $7,572.52 to various individual victims. She was also sentenced to 2 years of probation and one year of post-release supervision.

