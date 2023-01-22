New study finds Kansas among states with lowest job resignations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas was among the states with the lowest job resignation rates in December and 2022 as a whole.

With job resignations in America at record rates during the “Great Resignation,” even in the face of high inflation, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates - and Kansas was in the bottom half.

WalletHub said it ranked 50 states and Washington, D.C. based on how frequently residents leave their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months.

Kansas was ranked 30th on the list, which means it has a lower job resignation rate than most. The Sunflower State had a resignation rate of 2.4% in the latest month for which data is available and 2.65% for the last year.

Oklahoma ranked 10th in the nation with the highest resignation rate in the region. It had a 3% resignation rate for December and a 3.38% resignation rate for 2022.

Meanwhile, Missouri ranked 31st with a December resignation rate of 2.2% and a 2022 resignation rate of 2.92%. Colorado ranked 32nd with a 2.2% resignation rate for December and a 2.89% resignation rate for 2022.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked 36th in the nation with the lowest resignation rate in the region. It had a 2.1% resignation rate for December and a 2.71% resignation rate for 2022.

The report found that people are leaving their jobs the fastest in the following states:

Alaska Wyoming Montana Louisiana Delaware

The report found that people are staying at their jobs the longest in the following locations:

New York Pennsylvania New Jersey Washington, D.C. Massachusetts

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.