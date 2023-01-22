Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.

Deputies said they attempted to pull the vehicle over just after the Church St. exit in Eudora. However, after the driver, later identified as Eliu Dario Sanchez, 37, of Lawrence, initially stopped, he fled eastbound on K-10. A chase with law enforcement was initiated.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Sanchez crossed the median and sped the wrong way down the westbound lanes of K-10 in oncoming traffic.

As deputies said they attempted to disable the vehicle, Sanchez got off the highway at Edgerton Rd. and sped northbound. He eventually crashed at 79th St. in Johnson Co.

At this point, officials said Sanchez ran. The Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office, LPD K-9 unit and LPD and DGSO drones were launched to aid in the search for Sanchez. He was eventually found via LPD drone.

Officials said Sanchez was then arrested just before 1:10 a.m. No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged other than the stolen vehicle as a result of the incident.

Sanchez was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on possession of stolen property, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and a failure to appear warrant.

