KBI Investigating officer-involved shooting in Sumner County, Kansas
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Sumner Co. Saturday.

According to the KBI, at approximately 10:26 p.m. Saturday, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th St. in Wellington regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party who indicated her boyfriend, Harley Bagby, 30 of Wellington, was in the residence, tearing up the house.

As officers entered the residence, they found Bagby exiting a bedroom into the hallway wielding a large knife. Officers commanded Bagby to drop the knife, but he did not comply. Bagby advanced toward the officers. One officer fired multiple times and struck Bagby. Wellington EMS pronounced Bagby deceased at approximately 11:05 p.m.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation has concluded, the findings will be turned over to the Sumner County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

