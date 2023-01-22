Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas job seekers have been encouraged to participate in a virtual job fair for state agencies.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has invited jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023 to be hosted by KANSASWORKS. The fair will be held from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities with the state’s 98 agencies. Around 900 jobs are available in state government across the Sunflower State.

“Filling our state agencies with talented and skilled employees is increasingly important,” Gov. Kelly said. “We need to ensure our state agencies have the necessary workforce to advance the programs and services we offer to Kansans.”

Kelly noted that registration is required, regardless of previous participation. She said the fair’s portal features a training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Those who attend are encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request to engage in a same-day video interview.

“Our agencies are primed and ready to hire top talent to fill open jobs across the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Commerce alone has 30 job opportunities available and we are seeking motivated individuals ready to join our winning team.”

The Governor said KANSASWORKS links businesses, job seekers, educational institutions and training providers to ensure the state’s workforce is equipped to meet industry needs. Workforce development teams are dedicated to providing assistance with the process, resumes, training, placement and more. Centers are ready and available to aid anyone in need of employment.

To register for the fair, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police...
TPD identifies woman killed in crash after two police pursuits
Saturday snowfall forecast amounts.
Saturday forecast: Rain and snow comes to Northeast Kansas
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
TPD responds to a hit-and-run at 12th and Gage Jan. 18
TPD arrests hit and run suspect

Latest News

FILE
Paola woman to pay nearly $18K to victims of insurance fraud
FILE -A ribbon cutting is held for the Stormont Vail Flint Hills campus in Junction City.
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
FILE
Riley Co. district magistrate judge hopefuls to be interviewed in Manhattan
FILE
Salina Police investigate downtown homicide, person of interest in custody