Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas job seekers have been encouraged to participate in a virtual job fair for state agencies.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has invited jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023 to be hosted by KANSASWORKS. The fair will be held from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities with the state’s 98 agencies. Around 900 jobs are available in state government across the Sunflower State.

“Filling our state agencies with talented and skilled employees is increasingly important,” Gov. Kelly said. “We need to ensure our state agencies have the necessary workforce to advance the programs and services we offer to Kansans.”

Kelly noted that registration is required, regardless of previous participation. She said the fair’s portal features a training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Those who attend are encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request to engage in a same-day video interview.

“Our agencies are primed and ready to hire top talent to fill open jobs across the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Commerce alone has 30 job opportunities available and we are seeking motivated individuals ready to join our winning team.”

The Governor said KANSASWORKS links businesses, job seekers, educational institutions and training providers to ensure the state’s workforce is equipped to meet industry needs. Workforce development teams are dedicated to providing assistance with the process, resumes, training, placement and more. Centers are ready and available to aid anyone in need of employment.

To register for the fair, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.