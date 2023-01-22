Horton Police arm schools with Naloxone, training to fight fentanyl crisis

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - As the opioid wave worsens with more fentanyl on the street, Horton Police have armed the city’s three schools with Naloxone and training to fight future overdoses.

The Horton Police Department says it has worked diligently alongside South Brown Co. Schools USD 430 to create an up-to-date policy regarding the administration of Naloxone - a drug to counteract overdoses.

With the ever-growing fentanyl crisis, HPD said now was the best time to put that policy in place and provide accessible Naloxone to Horton’s three schools. The medication is used to combat opioid overdoses and is essential to provide lifesaving medical care to those who have overdosed on any opioid - including fentanyl.

Horton Police Chief Jonathan Boller said he has made this a goal which has now become a reality. With Narcan in schools, he said it is just another tool to maintain the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Without the support of the school board and Superintendent Jason Cline, HPD said the move would not have been possible.

Currently, the agency said officers do carry Narcan while on shift and officers have been trained in the administration of the drug.

