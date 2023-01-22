Horton Police arm schools with Naloxone, training to fight fentanyl crisis

FILE
FILE(MSDH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - As the opioid wave worsens with more fentanyl on the street, Horton Police have armed the city’s three schools with Naloxone and training to fight future overdoses.

The Horton Police Department says it has worked diligently alongside South Brown Co. Schools USD 430 to create an up-to-date policy regarding the administration of Naloxone - a drug to counteract overdoses.

With the ever-growing fentanyl crisis, HPD said now was the best time to put that policy in place and provide accessible Naloxone to Horton’s three schools. The medication is used to combat opioid overdoses and is essential to provide lifesaving medical care to those who have overdosed on any opioid - including fentanyl.

Horton Police Chief Jonathan Boller said he has made this a goal which has now become a reality. With Narcan in schools, he said it is just another tool to maintain the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Without the support of the school board and Superintendent Jason Cline, HPD said the move would not have been possible.

Currently, the agency said officers do carry Narcan while on shift and officers have been trained in the administration of the drug.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police...
TPD identifies woman killed in crash after two police pursuits
Saturday snowfall forecast amounts.
Saturday forecast: Rain and snow comes to Northeast Kansas
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
TPD responds to a hit-and-run at 12th and Gage Jan. 18
TPD arrests hit and run suspect

Latest News

FILE
New study finds Kansas among states with lowest job resignations
FILE
Paola woman to pay nearly $18K to victims of insurance fraud
FILE -A ribbon cutting is held for the Stormont Vail Flint Hills campus in Junction City.
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
FILE
Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies