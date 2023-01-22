Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City

A family of 8 is safe but without a home after an early morning house fire in Osage City, Saturday.(Osage city police department)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City.

According to the post, eight people were asleep inside the house at the time of the fire, when a seven-year-old walked into the kitchen to get a drink of water and smelled smoke inside the house. The rest of the family was alerted and were able to escape without injury.

Crews were able to put out the blaze but not before the house suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

