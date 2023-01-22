Chiefs to host Bengals for AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship.

The Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the Divisional Round on Sunday, stamping their ticket to the conference title game. If the Bills had won, the AFC Championship game would have been played at a neutral site in Atlanta.

Kansas City hosted Cincinnati for the AFC Championship in 2022, as well. That game ended in a 27-24 OT Bengals win.

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The game will be played on Sunday, January 29, with kickoff set for 5:30 CT. It will air on WIBW/CBS.

