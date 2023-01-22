Chiefs to host Bengals for AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship.

The Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the Divisional Round on Sunday, stamping their ticket to the conference title game. If the Bills had won, the AFC Championship game would have been played at a neutral site in Atlanta.

Kansas City hosted Cincinnati for the AFC Championship in 2022, as well. That game ended in a 27-24 OT Bengals win.

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

The game will be played on Sunday, January 29, with kickoff set for 5:30 CT. It will air on WIBW/CBS.

