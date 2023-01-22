Chiefs beat Jaguars, advance to 5th straight AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, advancing to their fifth straight AFC Championship game.

Patrick Mahomes started the scoring with an 8 yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the first quarter.

Trevor Lawrence responded with a 10 yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk in the first as well.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury at the end of the first quarter, and did not play in the second quarter.

With Chad Henne in under center, the Chiefs managed to add both another touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter. Jacksonville could only respond with a field goal, and Kansas City went into the locker rooms up 17-10.

Mahomes came out of halftime ready to get back on the field, and remained fine for the rest of the game.

Harrison Butker made a 41 yard field goal as the sole score of the third quarter.

Travis Etienne Jr. ran in a 4 yard touchdown for the Jaguars to cut Kansas City’s lead to 20-17, but that wouldn’t be the case for long.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 6 yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to make it a 27-17 game.

Jaylen Watson picked off Lawrence with under 4:00 to go, and that helped seal the 27-20 Kansas City Divisional Round win.

Mahomes finished 22 of 30 with 195 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. Kelce had 14 receptions for 98 yards and 2 scores.

If the Bengals beat the Bills on Sunday, the AFC Championship game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 29. However, if the Bills beat the Bengals, the AFC Championship will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.

