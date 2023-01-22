3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Ira Chandler, of Raytown, Mo., had been headed north on the interstate when it lost two tires.

KHP noted that the tires then hit five other vehicles on the interstate and then a building. It reported that three of the drivers, Karla Lugo Orrantina, 46, of Independence, Mo., Felipe Armenta-Cardena, 53, of Olathe, and Latrinda Pope, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., were all sent to local hospitals with suspected minor injuries. No injuries were reported in the other two vehicles.

Officials said that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

