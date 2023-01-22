175 pairs of shoes stolen from Salina shop after storage lock changed

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - After employees at a Salina shop realized a lock on their storage shed had been changed, they found 175 pairs of shoes had been stolen.

The Salina Police Department says that on Saturday, Jan. 7, officials were called to Brown’s Shoe Fit at 2150 Planet Ave. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said employees reported that sometime between Nov. 21 and Jan. 7, someone had broken into a storage shed behind the business. They discovered that someone had changed the lock on the shed as well.

SPD indicated that 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes, worth $5,250, had been stolen from the shed.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

