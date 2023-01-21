Stormont Vail Health held their Walk With a Doc event

By Marlon Martinez
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health held their monthly “Walk with a Doc” event this weekend.

In efforts to promote and encourage the community to take a step toward healthy habits, Stormont Vail Health holds a “Walk with a Doc” event every third Saturday of the month from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The walk is usually held outside of Lee Arena, but because of weather conditions, it was moved indoors. Dr. Casey Whales said this event lets him connect further with the community he serves.

“I think it’s helpful,” said Dr. Whales. “Just to build relationships with the community, as far as you know, they can see a doctor outside of the office hours in a more relatable setting.”

Walkers were able to enjoy what they call a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Casey Whales. Along with the walk, community members learn the benefits of what a 30-minute walk a day can provide for better health.

The walk was first started by cardiologist Dr. David Hakeem in 2005. Stormont’s Vail Health encourages the community to check MyChart for more information on upcoming events.

