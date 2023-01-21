Saturday forecast: Rain and snow comes to Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow showers are already occurring this morning in North-Central Kansas. The snow will keep falling as snow until around midday when surface temperatures warm to the mid 30s in that region therefore creating a rain/snow mix for the afternoon for areas north of I-70. Spots south of I-70 can expect mainly a rain/snow mix during the day today before we see a transition to light snow showers after dark tonight. Snowfall amounts all said and done will be between 2-4″ between Highway 36 and Highway 24 (north to south). Near I-70 and southward amounts begin to taper off between 0.5-1″ of actual snowfall.

Today: Snow in the morning, rain snow mix in the afternoon, back to snow this evening. Snowfall amounts highest in the north and less towards the south. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds calm.

Tonight: Snow showers ending, cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Our “active” pattern looks to continue for a bit longer going into next week. There is uncertainty still in the timing of our next chance for snow, but a chance is developing for either Monday night or Tuesday night. The latest data is leaning towards Tuesday into Tuesday night. The path is also indicating that this snow chance will be farther south and may be southeast of I-35. Oklahoma is expecting a large snowstorm form this and I think Kansas will be diagonally sliced between who sees some snow and who remains dry.

The weather pattern for the week ahead is also staying on the chillier side during the daytime with temperatures not budging out of the mid to upper 30s. Overnight temperatures are also holding steady each night in the low 20s. Clouds will rule the skies this week with not one day seeing more sun than clouds on the 8-day forecast.

Looking down the road into the early February, several models are hinting at a blast of cold air for the first week of the new month. This is pretty typical for February but know that we may be dealing with another cold air outbreak similar to what we saw the week before Christmas around that time. This will change and is not certain if it’ll come to Kansas this time.

