One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197.

According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.

Rogers is believed to have sustained minor injuries from the accident.

The crash log indicates she was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.