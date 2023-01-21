No. 2 Kansas loses second straight to No. 14 TCU

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 2 Kansas men’s basketball suffered its second consecutive loss on Saturday afternoon, falling 83-60 to No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks found themselves in trouble in the first half, as the Horned Frogs once led by as much as 22 points with 9:00 to go in the first half.

KU was able to put on some impressive scoring runs to cut TCU’s lead to 48-38 at halftime.

The Horned Frogs proved to be too much in the second half, leading by as much as 25 in the final minutes. The Jayhawks couldn’t capitalize on offensive opportunities, falling 83-60.

TCU shot 54.5% from the field, while KU notched 39.7% shooting.

Jalen Wilson was once again a force to be reckoned with for Kansas, leading with 30 points on the day. Kevin McCullar Jr. followed with 10.

Kansas is now 16-3 on the season, 5-2 in conference play after falling to No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan on Tuesday 83-82 in overtime.

The Jayhawks now have a quick turnaround, as they’ll head to Waco to take on No. 21 Baylor on Monday at 8:00 p.m.

