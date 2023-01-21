No. 13 Kansas State takes down Texas Tech

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 13 Kansas State men’s basketball defeated Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 23 points, followed by Keyontae Johnson’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.

K-State is now 17-2 on the season, 6-1 in conference play. It’s the program’s best start since 1961-62.

The Wildcats will next be on the road to take on No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

