Lyon Co. searches new provider as Humane Society ends contract

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a new place to house animals in need of quarantine.

The announcement was made via Facebook by Lyon County on Thursday night that after January 27th, the Humane Society of the Flint Hills would no longer be accepting quarantine animals. Stephanie Achille, executive director of the shelter, said she wasn’t pleased with the disagreement.

“It’s unfortunate that it was released the way that it was,” said Achille. “There was a lot in that release that we disagree with.”

Through multiple attempts to work through a new contract, Achille said back in September, the Humane Society made it aware that if no agreement in a contract was reached within 130 days, they would no longer be housing animals brought in for quarantine by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

“In good faith, as the county mentioned,” said Achille. “We tried to go into negotiations in the last few months. Yes, there were heated conversations, that again, the agreement just didn’t work because it’s about space it’s about the amount of money they were trying to give us.”

According to Achille, the county provided the shelter with $132 thousand in their current contract, but it is insufficient to cover the amount of work that is put into the animals. The shelter currently has 18 kennels for dogs and 18 for cats, with four dog kennels and three cat kennels reserved for quarantines. Achille said the county often had them holding more than that.

“The amount of just so many animals,” said Achille. “It was just an outdated contract.”

13 News did reach out to Lyon Co.’s public information officer, but they declined to comment beyond their Facebook statement.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.