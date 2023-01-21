Lawrence man faces prison time for child pornography conviction

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man previously convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a child pleaded guilty Friday in a new case on the same charges.

Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Bruce S. Springsteen, 65, searched the internet in June for sexually explicit materials with children. She said that violated terms of his probation on similar charges from 2021.

In that case, Valdez said Springsteen pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and instead placed on probation.

“The only way to stifle production and circulation of child sexual abuse material is to hold offenders accountable,” Valdez said. “Children are revictimized each time this content is viewed.”

Sentencing is set for March 6, 2023. Springsteen faces a maximum five years, eight months in prison, which would be on top of the suspended two-year sentence he could now be ordered to serve from the original case.

