Lawrence man faces prison time for child pornography conviction

Bruce S. Springsteen
Bruce S. Springsteen(Douglas Co., Kan. Sheriff's Office)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man previously convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a child pleaded guilty Friday in a new case on the same charges.

Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Bruce S. Springsteen, 65, searched the internet in June for sexually explicit materials with children. She said that violated terms of his probation on similar charges from 2021.

In that case, Valdez said Springsteen pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and instead placed on probation.

“The only way to stifle production and circulation of child sexual abuse material is to hold offenders accountable,” Valdez said. “Children are revictimized each time this content is viewed.”

Sentencing is set for March 6, 2023. Springsteen faces a maximum five years, eight months in prison, which would be on top of the suspended two-year sentence he could now be ordered to serve from the original case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire
FILE
Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway
A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police...
TPD identifies woman killed in crash after two police pursuits
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway

Latest News

13 News at Six
A week of celebration at Prairie Band Casino and Resort culminated in a reception today marking...
Prairie Band Casino celebrates 25th anniversary
Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix awaiting adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house
Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix awaiting adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to a Helping Hands open house