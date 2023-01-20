Washburn Rural’s DeLeye, Cope sign to their respective colleges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues have two more special athletes heading to the next level.

Brooklyn DeLeye signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Kentucky and Emmerson Cope will head to Nebraska for softball.

”I visited some other schools and it was at Kentucky, they really valued me as a person and as a volleyball player which was special to me because when you’re going to school, it’s not just all about the sport, yeah that’s a big role in it, but you still have to plan for your future, obviously the education,” DeLeye said

”Definitely the coaches. The coaches are awesome. They made me feel like family right when I got there they seemed like a mom figure to me. The academics are awesome, it’s in the Big 10 conference so I know I’m not only going there for softball but I’m getting great academics and the facilities are great, the teammates are great and I know Nebraska will set me up for the future,” Cope said.

Washburn Rural athletics sent 13 Sports DeLeye and Cope’s stats and accolades:

Brooklyn DeLeye: 3-sport athlete and all-state in each one.

Volleyball:

This season: 457 kills, .341 hit efficiency, 21 block kills, 91% serving with 64 aces, 2.67 serve receive, 324 digs

Career: 2090 kills, WR all-time leader and ranks 3rd in state of Kansas for all-time attack kills. WR all-time leader in serving aces with 277

4-time 1st team all-6A all-state, POY for 6A Jr and Sr year, 2-time Kansas Gatorade POY.

Her teams finished 161-15 in her 4 years, finishing 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and this past season bringing home the 8th state volleyball title for the Junior Blues. The last two seasons were 86-3.

Emmerson Cope:

In two seasons has amassed many honors, including Centennial League Player of the Year (2022), 1st Team All-Centennial League (2021,2022), 1st Team All-City (2021,2022), 1st Team All-State (2021,2022), and was a finalist for the 2022 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year. Going into her senior season, Emmerson is 4th in Washburn Rural program history for single-season batting average (.587, 2021), 6th in single season home runs (7, 2021), and 5th in career home runs (11).

Cope told 13 Sports she will study Communication Sciences Disorders while DeLeye will get into the medical field with a focus in surgery.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.