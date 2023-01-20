TPD arrests hit and run suspect

TPD responds to a hit-and-run at 12th and Gage Jan. 18
TPD responds to a hit-and-run at 12th and Gage Jan. 18(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run earlier this week.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Kathryn Kimbrough, 69, hit another woman riding her bike Wednesday near 12th and Gage. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TPD says it identified Kimbrough through surveillance video pulled from the area. She was arrested just after noon Friday in the 400 block of SW Polk St. Kimbrough was booked for driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire
FILE
Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway
A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police...
TPD identifies woman killed in crash after two police pursuits
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway

Latest News

13 News at Six
A week of celebration at Prairie Band Casino and Resort culminated in a reception today marking...
Prairie Band Casino celebrates 25th anniversary
Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix awaiting adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house
Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix awaiting adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to a Helping Hands open house