TPD arrests hit and run suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run earlier this week.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Kathryn Kimbrough, 69, hit another woman riding her bike Wednesday near 12th and Gage. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TPD says it identified Kimbrough through surveillance video pulled from the area. She was arrested just after noon Friday in the 400 block of SW Polk St. Kimbrough was booked for driving with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

