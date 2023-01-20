Topeka West boys basketball invitational roundup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s tournament time across the state of Kansas, and several Northeast Kansas teams stayed local and pulled out some wins.

Topeka West def. Lansing, 55-32

Highland Park def. Shawnee Mission North, 67-36. Bo Aldridge 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Wichita Southeast def. Hayden, 76-75 OT. Joe Otting, game-high 28 points.

Other action:

Manhattan (B) def. Shawnee Mission East, 42-40 - McPherson Invitational

Wichita Heights (B) def. Seaman, 59-55 - January Jam

Washburn Rural (B) def. Joplin 68-30 - Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.