Topeka prepares for Point in Time Homeless Count

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count is Wednesday, Jan. 25.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is getting ready to get a look at its residents who are homeless.

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Staff members from the city and several local organizations will join volunteers to get a count of how many homeless people live in Topeka. The numbers determine how much federal funding the city receives to assist with services for the homeless.

Misty Bosch-Hastings with Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries and Matt Baldwin, the homeless outreach case manager for Valeo Behavioral Health Care, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss how the Point in Time count will unfold, why it’s important, and how people can get involved to help people who are homeless.

If you are homeless or know someone who is homeless, you should call 785-368-0168 during the Point in Time count to be counted. Interviewers also will be available at the city’s Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison.

