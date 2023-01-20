Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house

Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society.

She joined the shelter’s Emi Griess on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their upcoming special event.

HHHS will mark 10 years in its new shelter building at SW 21st and Belle with an open house. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. It will include remarks from a few supporters and shelter staff, and a chance to tour the facility.

Sophia, by the way, is sponsored, so her adoption fee is only $25!

