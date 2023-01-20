Prairie Band Casino celebrates 25th anniversary

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas casino celebrated its 25th anniversary Friday.

A week of celebration at Prairie Band Casino & Resort culminated in a reception today marking the occasion. The casino also recognized 18 employees who have been with the Prairie Band since the start.

Prairie Band says continued growth is the key to their lengthy run.

“We hope to be full-service, to keep adding the amenities that we already have here and continue to build those amenities to bring in different things for a different demographic,” Marketing Director John Tuckwin said.

The casino’s most recent expansion added a spa, Top Golf suites, a pool, and 74 additional hotel rooms.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.